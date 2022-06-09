Junior WRC drivers McRae, Virves line up at Rally Poland

Two FIA Junior World Rally Championship contenders, Kenya’s McRae Kimathi and Robert Virves of Estonia, are the main attractions in the 78th Rally Poland which zooms off Friday night in Orlen.

The pair will use this weekend’s European Rally Championship competition as a dress rehearsal for their World Rally Championship (WRC) round that counts towards the junior title in Estonia next month.

Kimathi will also be in action at the WRC Safari Rally which, however, does not count towards the International Automobile federation) Junior World Rally Championship for 2022.

Rally Poland, one of the oldest rallies in Europe, brings together 52 drivers of diverse experiences expected to offer the duo -- who have so far competed in three World Rally WRC rounds in Sweden, Croatia and Portugal under the FIA Rally Star programme, driving Ford Fiesta R3 machines -- the much needed, high-level driving experiences.

The 188.8-long long rally proper, divided into 14 stages, starts Saturday.

This is another training opportunity for Kimathi and navigator Mwangi Kioni to get a feel of yet another driving experience on a route full of tricky crests and jumps, ahead of the WRC Safari Rally, set for June 23-26.

Kenya's McRae Kimathi navigated by Mwangi Kioni racing on a Ford Fiesta in action during Rally Poland tests on June 6, 2022. Photo credit: Tomek Amun | Rally Poland

Kimathi has been training in Poland under the M-Sport Poland, the tuning company which has offered him a drive under the FIA Star Programme together with compatriots Jeremy Wahome, Hamza Anwar and Maxine Wahome.

“Poland is a great, beautiful country with nice weather,” Kimathi told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

“We had a test on Monday on very fast roads with smooth gravel. It’s going to be very challenging as it’s a high-speed rally with lots of jumps which will be difficult for me.

“I plan to use this rally as a good platform for Rally Estonia, learn how to drive on these roads and have as much fun as possible,” he added.

For Virves, Poland is a storming ground before continuing his JWRC title chase after finishing second and third in Croatia and Portugal respectively.

The FIA Rally Star JWRC campaign will head to Rally Estonia from July 14 to 17 before concluding at the WRC Acropolis Rally Greece from September 8 to 11.

But the man to watch in Poland is Mārtiņš Sesks, the Latvian driver currently lying third in the European championship despite missing Rally Islas Canaris Spain although he won Azores Rally Portugal rounds.

The 22-year-old received a shot in the arm last week after securing sponsorship from Team MRF Tyres for his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Kit.

“It’s a really nice thing to happen now in the mid-season,” Sesks told the ERC.com website on Thursday. “This gives us a new boost for the future, so I am really excited."

“I really hope that this will be a long-term relationship and I want to get to work as soon as possible in Poland,” he added.

The Team MRF Tyres Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo driver holds a five-point advantage over nearest challenger, Spaniard Nil Solans, winner at Rally Islas Canarias.

Solans will pilot a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, organisers said.

Suzuki Motor Ibérica will field a pair of identical Michelin-shod Suzuki Swift R4LLY S cars driven by championship leader Joan Vinyes and team-mate Alberto Monarri.

Vinyes has won two out of three rounds already this season and finished fourth in his category on this event last year, while Monarri has no prior knowledge of the Polish roads.