Jumbo Charge enthusiasts mourn co-founder Wamalwa

Fans of the annual Jumbo Charge event whose mandate is conserving the environment through motocross have been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of co-founder, Marvin Wamalwa on Saturday.

Wamalwa succumbed to a cancerous tumor on Saturday at LifeCare Hospital in Bungoma town where he was undergoing treatment.

He was instrumental in the conservation initiatives to protect Mt Elgon forest from a looming disaster given the present state of its ecosystem and the threats it is confronted with.

The initiative was being spearheaded through motocross sports.

Participants who attended the event mainly engage in activities such as; tree-planting, extreme adventure, camping and networking.

“Jumbo Charge has lost a very resourceful and industrious person. We mourn the death of a friend whom we shall dearly miss,” said Charles Mulupi, Chairman Jumbo Charge.

Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka described him as "dynamic soul, a cheerful man who made friends from all over."

"He was the engine behind Mt Elgon Jumbo charge hugely popular social event geared towards wildlife conservation and in particular the elephant (Jumbo)," said Lusaka.

Benson Esuza, a member of Jumbo Charge, said that Wamalwa had just returned to Bungoma from Eldoret where he had gone to seek treatment.

“I understand that he was recently in Eldoret for some medical tests and he was still waiting for the results before he died,” said Esuza.

Esuza said that his health condition deteriorated on Saturday before he was rushed to LifeCare Hospital where he breathed his last.

“I think he was at Stage Four cancer which had adversely affected his kidneys,” explained Esuza adding that Jumbo Charge will never be the same again without Wamalwa.

Esuza said that Wamalwa was one of the founders of the conservation initiative.

“He was focused on environmental conservation and could go out of his way to protect the environment,” he added.

He explained how Wamalwa and others had to coin the word Jumbo in a bid to conserve elephants in Mt Elgon forest.

“He was against the shamba system because people were clearing the forest for the purposes of farming. It is no doubt a great loss to the Jumbo Charge family and environmentalists in Bungoma county,” he said.

Until last month before President Uhuru Kenyatta banned all public gatherings including sporting events, Wamalwa together with Jumbo Charge organizers were planning the Conservation 4X4 Challenge in Nandi County.

The Easter weekend event was slated for April 3-5.

“We welcome all our members to join to support our associates’ resolve of conserving Sitatunga and the environment,” read a statement from the organisation.

In December 2019, Jumbo Charge was feted at the Magharibi Michezo Awards for its efforts in conservation of Mt Elgon Forest.

The same year, 10-year-old Gitau Munene shocked many when he was crowned the winner of the Jumbo Charge 4x4 Mt Elgon challenge.