Jumbo Charge enthusiasts mourn co-founder Wamalwa

Marvin Wamalwa, Jumbo Charge co founder, succumbed to a cancerous tumor on April 3, 2021 at LifeCare Hospital in Bungoma

Marvin Wamalwa, Jumbo Charge co founder, succumbed to a cancerous tumor on April 3, 2021 at LifeCare Hospital in Bungoma town where he was undergoing treatment. He was instrumental in the conservation initiatives to protect Mt Elgon forest from a looming disaster given the present state of its ecosystem and the threats it is confronted with.

Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group
logo (2)

By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wamalwa succumbed to a cancerous tumor on Saturday at LifeCare Hospital in Bungoma town where he was undergoing treatment
  • Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka described him as "dynamic soul, a cheerful man who made friends from all over."
  • In December 2019, Jumbo Charge was feted at the Magharibi Michezo Awards for its efforts in the conservation of Mt Elgon Forest

Fans of the annual Jumbo Charge event whose mandate is conserving the environment through motocross have been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of co-founder, Marvin Wamalwa on Saturday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.