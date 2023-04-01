Jasmeet Chana reignites KNRC title hopes

Jasmeet Chana is banking on the recent past form that saw him register back-to-back podium finishes in February’s season-opening RSC Machakos Rally and Voi-based ARC Equator Rally Kenya in March to clinch the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) title.

The former 2WD and Group S champion finished second in Machakos Rally and third in Voi to jump to the top of the national rally series. However, his third finish in Voi saw him rank second on the KNRC log in terms of points.

Nairobi-based driver believes he is in top form, having delivered impressive performances of his KNRC career over the past two seasons. The drives saw him finish second overall in the 2022 KNRC standings last season behind Karan Patel.

“I think last year we drove at 90-per cent. This year, we will make sure we achieve 100-per cent,” Chana said.

But Chana, who is the reigning Group N Champion, believes he must approach the rally aggressively in his quest for a maiden KNRC title.

He lost the KNRC title to Karan on the homestretch last season. He says he is happy to assume the lead after a great run in his underpowered Group N Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X which is no match to the Rally2s (the former R5s).

Round 1 winner Jeremiah Wahome dropped from first to fifth place on the log after retiring in Voi, while McRae Kimathi’s ninth-place finish saw him remain at the second spot with 44 points.

Chana heads into the May 20-21 KNRC3 Nakuru Rally with a 7- point advantage ahead of McRae Kimathi.

With 30 points to play for in Nakuru and an additional three at stake on the Power Stage, Nakuru’s challenging gravel roads will shape the KNRC points rush.

“Our aim this year is to try and win the championship. But we are now focusing on how to amass as many points as possible in each rally. The Voi Rally was all good. It was very hot and the roads deteriorated on the second loop, so we ended up finishing second in KNRC and third overall behind Karan and Yasin Nasser of Uganda.”

He has already begun preparations on his EVO ahead of the Nakuru rally.

KNRC standings after ARC equator rally

DRIVERS

1. Jasmeet Chana 51

2. McRae Kimathi 44

3. Kush Patel 34

3. Karan Patel 34

5. Jeremiah Wahome 30

6. Izhar Mirza 23

7. Asad Anwar 21

8. Eric Bengi 20

9. Nikhil Sacania 19

10. Rasminder Bhabra 15

11. Daren Miranda 13

12. Rio Smith 11

CO-DRIVERS

1. Ravi Chana 51

2. Mwangi Kioni 44

3. Mudassar Chaudry 34

3. Tauseef Khan 34

5. Victor Okundi 30

6. Kavit Dave 23

7 Shameer Yusuf 21

8. Murage Waigwa 20

9. Deep Patel 19

10. Devan Bhundia 15

11. Linet Ayuko 13