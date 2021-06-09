Is this the next generation of Safari rally ace drivers? 

Kenya Airways CEO  Allan Kilavuka  (second left), WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi (centre) and FIA Rally Stars trainees Jeremy Wahome (left), Hamza Anwar (second right) and McRae Kimathi (right) during the national carrier’s sponsorship unveiling ceremony at the airlines’ headquarters in Nairobi on June 9, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • These drivers were chosen after an empirical study of all drivers aged 27 and below for the Rally Star programme, noting each and every competitor’s achievements and progression for the last three years, said the WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi to rest speculations of favouritism by a section of rally followers.
  • These youngsters may be pioneers in this programme  but they have just entered a steep learning curve.

Rallying in Kenya is facing a rebirth for those whose social media timelines are full of WRC videos or many who adore world champion Sebastien Ogier, Ott Tanak or Thierry Neuville. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.