Hyundai hungrier than ever for Safari Rally victory

Spanish driver Dani Sordo steers his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC with Spanish co-driver Borja Rozada

Spanish driver Dani Sordo steers his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC with Spanish co-driver Borja Rozada, across Micky's Jump on June 05, 2021 between Lerno and Monti di Ala, near Olbia, during Stage SS10 of the Rally of Sardegna, 5th round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

Photo credit: Andreas Solaro | AFP

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Hyundai are returning to Kenya with disappointing results from the last two rounds of the global championship, especially in the June 3-6  Sardinia, Italy
  • Hyundai came to Kenya as a full works outfit in 2002 when former Safari champion Juha Kankkunen finished eighth in a Hyundai Accent
  • The Korean manufacturer has not committed to next year but Adamo has confirmed that work on their Hybrid-powered Rally1 car has already started

Hyundai World Rally Championship Team Principal Andrea Adamo has said his team will be out to bounce back in the title race when Kenya hosts the World Rally Championship Safari Rally from June 24-27.

