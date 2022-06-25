Hybrid confusion as Greensmith rolls Ford ‘Puma’

Englishman Gus Greensmith rolled his Puma in Stage Eight Friday morning with he and co-driver Jonas Andersson trapped inside the car for three minutes.

Spectators wanted to offer instant help, but were stopped, being told they couldn’t without the clearance of the Stage Controller.

A wait ensued while many recalled panic after they had seen another M-Sport Ford of Sébastien Loeb catch fire in its engine box the previous day.

Greensmith eventually kicked the windscreen out to allow himself and Andersson to crawl out of the vehicle but he was fuming and gesticulating that safety marshals had just stood, looked and did nothing.

It was a scene that baffled rally followers throughout Naivasha, many wondering what the rules were, or whether they were legitimately allowed to offer assistance or not.

Later at the service park, Greensmith had calmed down but was still perplexed as to why marshals elected not to assist, given the car was displaying a hybrid system green light, meaning it was safe to touch.

“It was the same as last year and I still had the caution in the notes, but it lifted from the rear and I couldn’t turn out of the roll and we rolled,” he said.

“We were stuck in the car for three minutes because the marshals wouldn’t help.”

World Rally Championship season leader Rovanpera managed to survive three brutal stages to reach service with a 19.4s lead over Evans.

Rovanperä thus firmed up a tight hold of a Toyota Gazoo Racing podium lockout: Rovanpera – Evans – Katsuta.

Rovanperä was third-fastest on the opening Soysambu test and set a similar pace with his colleagues to place sixth at Elmeinteita.