Hybrid cars to debut at Safari Rally

Hybrid cars will make their debut in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally for the first time since they were introduced in the global event last year.

According to the experts, the Hybrid model is able to produce nearly 600 Brake horsepower (BHP) with the help of an electrical box fixed in the boot of the car.

“Our Ford is operated with a 1600cc turbo charged engine. The electrical power is recharged every time the car breaks round a corner or at a hole or bump," Richard Eastern, the Engine Expert of the M-Sport team told the Nation Sport.

M-Motorsports has entered four cars in the Safari Rally, which will kick off proper on Friday morning from the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The cars will be flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta before they head for the first competitive stage at Kasarani.

There are about 12 Hybrid cars that will be entered by the teams in the Kenyan round of the 2022 World Rally Championship.

Spectators are warned not to touch those cars when the red light is showing on the car. It could prove dangerous as the car gets too hot to handle. If the colour is green, then there is no danger.

Some of the big teams include Hyundai, Ford M-Sports and Toyota Gazoo Team.

Some of the leading FIA drivers include Kalle Rovenpera/Jonne Halttunen (Toyota Yaris), Thierry Neuvilla/Martijn Wydaeghe (Hyundai), Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston (Toyota Yaris), Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (Hyundai), Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (Toyota Yaris), Craig Breen/Paul Nagle (Ford), Sébastien Loeb/Isabelle Galmiche (Ford), Gus Greensmith/Jonas Andersson (Ford), Sébastien Ogier/Benjamin Veillas (Toyota Yaris) and Oliver Solberg/Elliott EdmonDson (Hyundai).

Ogier stated that he was happy to return to defend the Safari Rally title he won last year.

“Kenya is a beautiful place with people welcoming you from every corner of the country. The country is totally different to any of the other leading nations. I love it,” Ogier said in an interview.

Local drivers are also eager to show off their cars though totally different from the Hybrid models.

The three Ford Fiestas led by the FIA Junior team of Mcrae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar, Maxine Wahome and Jeremy Wohome will also fly the Kenyan flag

“The Ford Fiesta is operated by a 1300cc-turbo charged engine able to produce around 300BHP. We are waiting to see how our drivers will perform,”Adil Khan, the Team’s Chief Mechanic told Nation Sport.

The Ford Fiesta Team is also led by former champion Tapio Laukkanen.

“I arrived last week and eagerly worked with the drivers to make sure we had a smooth run. It is great to work again in the Safari Rally with some of the top competitors,” said Laukkanen.

Karan Patel, who is aiming to win his fifth consecutive rally, is also one of the favorite drivers in the competition. He will be navigated by Tauseef Khan in their Ford Fiesta.

The main action will kick off on Saturday with three stages to be repeated twice around the KWS circuits. The event will finish on Sunday with the same three stages that will be done once.

Provisional programme for the WRC Safari Rally

22 June Shakedown Loldia 5.4kms

23 June: Start KICC, Super Special Stage Kasarani (4.84kms), Perc Ferma KWS Naivasha.

24 June: Main action: SS2/5 Lodia (19.17kms), SS3/6 Geothermal (11.68kms), SS4/7 Kedong (31.25kms),

Perc Ferme KWS Naivasha.

25 June: SS8/11 Soysambu (29.32kms), SS9/12 Elementaita (15.08kms), SS10/13 Sleeping Warrior (31.04kms).

26 June: SS 14/17 Oserian (17.93kms), SS15/18 Natasha (13.30kms), SS16/19 Hells Gaye (1053kms).