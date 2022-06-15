How Quickmart’s mobile supermarkets will help decongest Naivasha

Fast-growing supermarket chain Quickmart will roll out mini stores at spectator zones during next week’s WRC Safari Rally to help decongest the ecosystem around Kenya’s sixth round of the World Rally Championship.

WRC Safari Rally chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi said the move was informed after dissecting causes for major human and traffic jams around last year’s rally that celebrated Kenya’s return to the global championship after 19 years out in the cold.

Quickmart, that boasts a footprint of 54 branches across the country, seized the business opportunity as they yesterday signed a Sh10 million, one-year partnership with the WRC Safari Rally, coming on board as the exclusive Official Retail Partner for the rally.

At a ceremony held outside their Kilimani branch in Nairobi Wednesday in the presence of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and Quickmart’s top leadership, the retailer also threw in sponsorship for Kenyan youngsters Maxine Wahome and FIA Junior WRC driver McRae Kimathi along with Steve Mwangi.

The sponsorship shuttles between the Safari and the Kenya National Rally Championship.

Kimathi also announced that Quickmart will stock co-branded WRC Safari Rally merchandise in their stores for fans to purchase, beginning with Quickmart’s Kilimani outlet from this Saturday.

“We would like this merchandise to become a fashion line and eventually become a source of income that we will channel to more drivers,” Kimathi said.

He noted that after assessing causes of last year’s congestion and traffic jam in Naivasha, it was established that such traffic was largely caused by spectators and non-rally traffic trying to get access to supplies.

“To mitigate against that congestion, Quickmart have agreed to set up mobile supermarket stores in Soysambu and Kedong to make sure that you are well serviced,” Kimathi announced.

CS Amina said Quickmart’s entry into the WRC Safari Rally should encourage more private sector players to come on board and finance the Safari, easing the pressure off Treasury.

“We have been knocking doors to explain to people that in order for this (sports financing) to be sustainable, it must have the private sector on board,” the CS explained.

“We in government are hoping that, one day, government can actually pull out completely and have only the private sector drive this, as happens with Formula One and other rallies around the world… there’s very little government involvement.”

She noted that government’s support also owes to the fact that the Safari Rally is one of Kenya’s biggest heritage events.

Quickmart’s Deputy chief executive officer Jacques Dome said their sponsorship will boost the morale of the drivers.

“These young rally stars embody the persona of Quickmart - Young, Agile, Kenyan and achieving greatness,” said Jacques.

“As a company, we aim to support the new generation of drivers and support those we believe have the highest potential to break the ceiling and venture professionally.”