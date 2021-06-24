Hoteliers make a killing in Naivasha as Safari Rally starts

WRC Safari Rally

The Nyama choma zone at Vapour Lounge and Grill in Naivasha June 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • The eatery joint its doors on Thursday, the same day the World Rally Championship Safari Rally was flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi.

Talk of business acumen and the management of the Vapour Lounge and Grill comes to mind.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Uhuru opens World U-20 secretariat at Kasarani

  2. Fans line the streets to catch a glimpse of Safari spectacle

  3. Naivasha comes alive as cars check into the Service Park

  4. Olunga, Odibets clear Patrick Matasi's hospital bill

  5. Hoteliers make a killing in Naivasha as Safari Rally starts

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.