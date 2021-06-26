Heavy traffic disrupts transport on Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Traffic jam.

Motorists stuck in traffic jam along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway on June 26, 2021.


Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • Public transport operators who ferry passengers in and out of Naivasha are facing unending nightmares.
  • With major roads closed to allow the smooth flow of the Safari Rally, the traffic jam has been unavoidable.

It is a situation that Naivasha residents are not accustomed to.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Thousands of rally fans flock Soysambu Conservancy

  2. Safari Rally: Ogier continues to close in, Neuville stays top

  3. Heavy traffic disrupts transport on Nairobi-Nakuru highway

  4. Kenya's beach volleyball team a step away from Tokyo Games

  5. Trailblazing Neuville keeps rivals at bay, holds onto Safari Rally lead

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.