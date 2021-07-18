Hamilton wins British Grand Prix as Verstappen taken to hospital

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the Formula One British Grand Prix motor race at Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 18, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Charles Leclerc grabbed the lead but, despite adding 10 seconds to a pit stop, Mercedes star Hamilton caught the Ferrari and overtook at Copse on lap 50 of the 52-lap race.
  • Verstappen, meanwhile, was taken to hospital "for further precautionary tests", said Red Bull.

Silverstone, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.