Hamilton racially abused on social media over British GP win

Lewis Hamilton

Winner Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton holds the trophy on the podium after the Formula One British Grand Prix motor race at Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 18, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Verstappen, who was taken to hospital for checks after the race, later accused Hamilton of "disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour".
  • A public supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, Hamilton gave his support a week ago to the England footballers Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who were also abused after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

Paris

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Caf backs two-yearly World Cup, plans Super League

  2. Olympics opening ceremony composer quits over past bullying

  3. KDF, Nairobi Water maintain lead in handball league

  4. Fourth Covid-19 case in Olympic Village 

  5. Leaders Tusker seek to extend lead in FKF-PL

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.