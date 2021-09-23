Hamilton hoping to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win in Russia

Lewis Hamilton

Winner Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton holds the trophy on the podium after the Formula One British Grand Prix motor race at Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 18, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Since grabbing victory in controversial circumstances at the British Grand Prix in July, the seven-time champion has been unable to add to his total of 99 victories and has struggled to reach his century
  • Not only is he seeking a record fifth triumph in the former Olympic Park but Mercedes are unbeaten in all seven races held there
  • Verstappen finished second behind Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas last year and believes he can be highly competitive in what is likely to be a wet racing weekend

Sochi, Russia 

