Hamilton hopes Mercedes avoid altitude sickness in Mexico

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi on September 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Yuri Kochetkov | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The defending seven-time world champion, who is bidding to overhaul the Dutchman’s 12-point advantage in the drivers’ championship, knows he needs to respond after losing to his rival in Texas last month.
  • With five races to go, both men will be seeking a third win in five Mexican outings since 2016 in the rarefied atmosphere at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which is 2,285 metres (7,500 feet) above sea level and frequently the scene of high drama.

Mexico City, Mexico

