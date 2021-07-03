Hamilton extends contract with 'incredible' Mercedes

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix race at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 9, 2021 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain.

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Hamilton, 36, has won six of his seven F1 titles with the outfit since joining them in 2013.
  • The Briton is a prominent advocate against racism and took the knee wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt before each race last season.

Paris

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.