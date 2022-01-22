Top driver eager for Safari challenge as Ogier leads Loeb in battle for Monaco glory

Gus Greensmith

Gus Greensmith of Great Britain, navigated by Sweden’s Jonas Andersson of team M-Sport Ford World Rally Team take a bend during Monte-Carlo Rally in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on January 21, 2022. Greensmith describes the WRC Safari Rally as his best competition and looks forward to returning to the Kenyan round in June. 

Photo credit: Pool | Red Bull

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Briton says the Safari Rally and Rally Portugal served up the best experiences for him last season
  • At the end of Saturday’s action, Greensmith, driving one of the M-Sport Ford’s four Pumas, had moved up from an overnight seventh to fifth, some six minutes, 33.8 seconds off Ogier’s pace
  • In an exclusive interview with Nation Sport in Monaco, Greensmith said he just won’t forget the Safari Rally’s Sleeping Warrior stage which was run on the penultimate day of last year’s rally

In Monaco

