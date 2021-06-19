Govt teams up with crews to promote Kenya as tourist destination

Baldev Chager navigated by Ravi Soni goes through SS9 Kedong Ranch as during the Equator African Rally Championship on April 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: SIla Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi



  • Through the Kenya Tourism Board and the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, four local crews will compete under the brand name “Magical Kenya.”

The government has teamed up with four local crews to use the World Rally Championship Safari Rally to promote Kenya as a top tourism destination.

