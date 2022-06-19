Goosebumps for Gomes as Safari flag-off nears

Leroy Gomes is overwhelmed by the allure of the WRC Safari Rally.

“I don’t know whether I want to be a fan or a race driver… it is an overwhelming feeling,” says the high-flying Zambian rally driver.

Mixing with motorsport’s “big boys” is giving the friendly rally driver - who is traditionally navigated by his spouse Urshlla - goose bumps and he cannot hide his joy ahead of this week’s sixth round of the World Rally Championship.

In a side interview, at the rally’s Naivasha Service Park yesterday, Gomes, who is competing in the Word Rally Championship (WRC) for the first time, said racing with the best in the motorsport was a dream come true.

“It is exciting to share a platform with crème de la crème in the sport. We are nowhere near their capabilities… it is an honour… it a nostalgic moment. You archive the moment and tell friends, hey! I raced with these greats. The likes of Sebastian Ogier... Sebastian Loeb with their numerous WRC titles,” said the electrified driver.

“In Africa, not many rally drivers have such an honour to race with the global greats. I have got to say that I shared a platform with them,” added Gomes.

He admitted that compared to the Africa Rally Championship Equator Rally, where he was a podium finisher behind winner Karan Patel, the WRC is in another league.

“We are here to have memories, enjoy the company and also enjoy the hospitality of this beautiful country called Kenya,” said the Zambian driver.

Service crew spruce up a rally car belonging to Zambian racing couple Leroy and Urshlla Gomes at the Naivasha Service Park on June 19, 2022. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

To show the seriousness of the event, the Gomes came along with their son to enable him gain the requisite experience at the international stage. The youngster is also a racer at the junior category in his native nation.

During the interview, the young Gomes sat, scrolling through the phone as his parents’ car was being branded.

But he was clearly over the moon for being afforded such an opportunity.

“The event organisation is mind-boggling and am sure my son will have take-aways as he bids for his time to enter the big stage,” added the senior Gomes. On this week’s rallying, Gomes said they will be cautious enough and avoid flat tyres, being strategic and see how it will progresses.

Going to be a challenge

“We have taken notes of some of the stages. This one is a more technical, rough and fast rally, and we have to combine a lot more skill sets to get through. It is going to be a challenge,” he explained.

The couple jetted in on Friday and admitted that they were “under a little more pressure” from their son. “If we perform well, we will hog the limelight. Perhaps it will pave a way for him. It will be fun, anyway,” he concluded the brief interview.

The admission by the Zambian driver epitomised the “rally bug’’ that has gripped the lakeside town of Naivasha as the D-day for the global event draw closer.

Service crew spruce up a rally car belonging to Zambian racing couple Leroy and Urshlla Gomes at the Naivasha Service Park on June 19, 2022. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

At the Service Park, it was race against time at the Media Center, with the ongoing works supervised by Media Centre Manager Fondo Nzovu.

He revealed that at least 180 journalists, double the number last year, are expected to cover the internationally-acclaimed event.

“Last year we had 90, the number has doubled up but we have enough working space. We want everybody to be comfortable. We have fast internet, desks, chairs, tea and coffee. As it were, we are creating a conducive working environment for the scribes covering the event,’’ he said.

Media center manager Fondo Nzovu reacts during the interview. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

He said at least 31 foreign journalists are expected into the country with elaborate accommodation plans having been arranged for them.

“Basically, the number has gone up due to the magnitude of the event and the relaxation of the Covid-19 rules compared to last year. We have journalists even from our neighbouring countries,” he revealed.