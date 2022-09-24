It’s a golden day for Concours at the Ngong Racecourse

Kenya’s biggest and classiest motorsport event, the Concours d’Elegance, marks its 50th edition today at the Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi with a full entry of 70 cars and 40 motorcycles.

Titled the Golden Africa Concours, this year’s edition will start at 9am and will feature classic and vintage machines, some dating as far back as 1925.

Gold will be the colour of the day and elegance the usual theme as the popular motor event returns to Nairobi after a three-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Entry fee is Sh1,500 for adults and Sh750 for children.

Spectators will be treated to a mind boggling collection of cars and bikes ranging from Satpal Jabbal’s 1925 DKW motorcycle and the 1925 Triumph 550 SD of Dominique Antoine.

Iconic Safari rally machines are among entries sure to grab the attention of motorcar enthusiasts. These include the rare 1990 Lancia Delta Integrale entered by Tanzania car enthusiast Navraaj Singh Hans, Aslam Khan’s 1968 Porsche 911 and the Datsun PA 10 made in 1980 of Minti Motorsport.

The Lancia Delta Integrale model won the Safari Rally thrice, driven by Miki Biasion (1988, 1989) and Juha Kankkunen (1991).

Favourites to win the show today are Sati Gata Aura’s 1947 MG TC, Paras Shah’s 1937 MG TA, Veronica Wroe’s 1934 Rolls Royce Boatail and John Wroe’s vintage Ford Tudor made in 1928.

A new entry, a 1928 Austin 7 by Paras Shah may upset the pundits’ best picks.

Watch out for a 1996 Mitsuoka Viewt entry from Kakooza Wazir of Uganda and the lady entries of Christine Omuombo, Jane Chemgorem and Veronica Wroe, the overall winner in 2019 with her 1934 Rolls Royce Boatail.

Angela Ssemukutu said she would ride her 2013 massive 1000cc Suzuki Street bike from Kampala to Nairobi to be at the Racecourse today together with the indefatigable 19 fellow members of the Uganda Bikers Association.

Uganda entries dominate the Trail and Enduro motorcycle classes, but will face opposition from Dominique Antoine’s 1976 Bultaco Sherpa Enduro bike.

In addition to the gleaming Concours d’Elegance machines, spectators will also have a chance to view ultramodern cars, pick-up cars and SUV’s in “Auto Expo” where there will also be displays of accessories, spares and tyres.

In contrast, the “Heritage Collection” of old equipment and machinery will feature a 1918 steam engine which will be huffing and roaring throughout the day.

There is also a “Classic Sale” for cars and bikes made 25 years and more ago.