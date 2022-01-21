Gohil, Qahir, Rooprai and Singh secure Lubricant City livery ahead of season-opening Autocross

Neel Gohil

Neel Gohil during a past action in Nanyuki.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Neel Gohil, Qahir Rahim, Karamveer S. Rooprai and Manveer Singh are looking forward to Sunday's RVMSC National Autocross Championship with great expectations.

