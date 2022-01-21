Gohil, Qahir, Rooprai and Singh secure Lubricant City livery ahead of season-opening Autocross

Neel Gohil, Qahir Rahim, Karamveer S. Rooprai and Manveer Singh are looking forward to Sunday's RVMSC National Autocross Championship with great expectations.

The four will race as a team this season with additional support from Lubricant City Limited livery sponsoring all the lubricants for the team.

The first round of the series will take place at the Rift Valley Motor & Sports Club racetrack in Solai.

Gohil returns to 2WD Junior Non Turbo hoping to win the title which eluded him on the last race in Nairobi in December where he lost to Brandon Ng'ang'a.

Rahim will be hoping to win in the 2WD turbo class in his turbo buggy built by Shaz Esmail.

Manveer Singh is a newcomer who will be hoping to learn the ropes in the competitive Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo Class under the tutelage of Coach Shaz Esmail in the two-seater buggy driven by Rahim last year.

Rising Bambino star Karamveer Ruprai also returns to the Bambino Class where he finished second last season.

Announcing the new team and livery, Managing Director of Lubricant City Limited Harshil Patel and Rahul Vaya noted that Lubricant City (a premium distributor of international and local lubricants brands) have been keenly watching the four drivers in the autocross arena in 2021 and have decided to come out and support the young budding talent to realise their full potential in sport.

“We’re delighted that the four lads will be representing us with requisite speed and positive attitude as members of the new Lubricant City Racing Team,” said Patel.

He added: "For the 2022 season, we have selected four young drivers - Neel Gohil (2WD Jnr), Qahir Rahim (2WD turbo), newcomer Manveer Singh (2WD NT) and teenage star driver Karamveer Ruprai in the bambino class.

“I’s not only in the first race that they will be driving these powerful machines in the team livery, they’ll also be driving them in the rest of the races for the 2022 season as well. I think the four are a perfect fit and hope newcomer Manveer will come through the raving ranks and conquer the motorsport world."