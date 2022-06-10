Gamers face virtual Safari Rally challenge next week

Kenya will host to the 10th round of eSports’ World Rally Championship (eWRC) from June 17 as a build-up to the 2022 WRC Safari Rally.

The June 23-26 WRC Safari Rally heads towards the homestretch with various departments concluding final touches before welcoming the world of motorsport.

The eWRC is a virtual computer game competition for computer-savvy geeks who are currently engaging the WRC10 rally game on PlayStation.

They are monitored remotely just like in the WRC events.

The “three-day” eWRC rally zooms off on June 17, at the WRC Safari Rally’s Kasarani Super Special Stage, a 4.45-kilometre loop overlooking Lucky Summer and saddled by Kasarani Stadium and Santon estates.

The 100 percent gravel loop is nestled at an elevation of 30 metres above sea level and commences at noon.

This will be followed by the Sayabei challenge of 6.28 kilometres.

It is on the final stage of the weekend where the rally is likely to be decided with stormy weather expected on the 14.35-kilometre Ntulele stage.

Drivers navigated two stages on the dusty Mediterranean island, and without 17-year-old Lebanese Sami-Joe, his main challenger from Japan, newcomer Izamusing Kazunokota, was able to take a comfortable 2.62-seconds win.

He is the hot favourite heading into the Kenyan round.

Japanese rookie stormed onto the scene in Monte-Carlo, claiming a podium finish on the season’s opening stop before following it up with a maiden victory just weeks later in Sweden.

The eighth round of the season saw drivers contest three iconic stages from Portugal with Sami-Joe absent

The top eight drivers at the end of the 13-round regular season will go on to compete in the eSports WRC World Final – presented by AGON by AOC.