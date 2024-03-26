Galana to fuel Talanta Hela's ladies during Safari Rally

Leading oil marketing firm Galana Energies Limited has partnered with the Talanta Hela Ladies Rally team to raise awareness on childhood cancers.

The Talanta Hela Ladies Rally team is an all-female rally team, which will be competing in the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally from Thursday to Sunday in Naivasha and Nairobi.

Announcing the partnership on Monday, Galana said it will provide the team with fuel and lubricants throughout the Safari Rally.

The Talanta Hela Ladies Rally team is comprised of; Pauline Sheghu/Linet Ayuko, Tash Tundo/Chantal Young, Caroline Gatimu/Tinashe Gatimu, Jeniffer Malik/Wangui koi and Lisa Christoffersen.

The all-ladies team aims to drive awareness and action by raising funds for children battling cancer.

“Our goal as a team is to raise awareness and funds towards addressing childhood cancers and hopefully improve access to care for children battling cancer in Kenya,” said Christoffersen.

By supporting the team, Galana said it continues to empower women in sports, igniting the future for Kenyan pioneers and trailblazers.