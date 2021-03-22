Formula One welcomes the return of the Schumacher name

Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen (L) celebrates winning the pole position and holds the Pirelli Pole Position Award as he poses with Mick Schumacher, German racing driver and son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, after the qualifying session at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 1, 2018 ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • There is a good chance, however, that Mick will fare better than his dad did when he turned out for Jordan in his first Grand Prix in Belgium in 1991. 
  • Michael Schumacher did brilliantly to qualify in seventh but a failed clutch meant he did not make it beyond the opening lap of the race itself.
  • Whether he will come anywhere close to 91 race wins and seven world titles, only time will tell. No pressure at all.  

Paris

