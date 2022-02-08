Formula One bosses scrap knee-taking ritual before races

Drivers and team members including Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (right) take a knee against racism prior to the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix race on July 5, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. PHOTO | MARK THOMPSON | AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • But F1 is set to pull the allocated slot from its pre-race schedule for the new season, which starts in Bahrain next month.
  • The sport on Tuesday announced it was extending its funding commitment to the Formula One engineering scholarship programme for under-represented groups until 2025. And it will carry on screening an anti-racism message ahead of every race.

London

