File | Nation Media Group

Motorsports

Prime

Ford’s big support team impressed in ‘77 Safari

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • All cars needed immediate attention after this scary section but not Waldegaard who now lead Aaltonen by 74 minutes.
  • The Coast leg was a roller coaster for Waldegaard in dry sections despite some areas in Ukambani being wet.
  • On the 75th hour, Ford Air circled the last few kilometres, overflying Nairobi before heading back to the Wilson Airport.

Ford Motors came to Kenya in 1977 with an army of engineers, mechanics and local support all wrapped around as one big efficiency team.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.