Focus shifts to Nakuru Rally set for next month

After the hectic East African Safari Classic Rally drew to a dramatic close on Friday, action shifts to the next round of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) in Nakuru next month.

The rivalry between Africa champion Carl Tundo and newly crowned Safari Classic champion Baldev Chager is set to ignite the season that will be highlighted by June’s World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

Chager, who won his first ever East African Safari Classic Rally in a Porsche 911, set the fastest stage times in almost all the stages to become the fourth winner of the series since it was first held in 2013.

In his impressive career, Chager has won the KNRC title four times and the Safari Rally thrice. He also won last year’s Mini Classic Rally in a Porsche 911.

Tundo, who won the Classic in 2017 with Tim Jessop at the wheels of a Triumph TR7, was sidelined this year after his car missed a stage due to mechanical failure.

Though the crew rejoined and completed the rest of the stages, they were not classified among the official finishers.

Tundo has won the Safari Rally five times, the Classic once and KNRC title five times.

There were high hopes ahead of the East African Safari Classic Rally this season after its management changed hands.

Joey Ghose, a former KNRC contender and established Safari Rally driver, acquired the franchise through Minti Motorsport UK.