Focus shifts to Nakuru Rally set for next month

Baldev Chager

Baldev Chager’s Porshe 911 cruises through Amboseli towards victory in the East African Safari Classic Rally on February 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Joey Ghose, a former KNRC contender and established Safari Rally driver, acquired the franchise through Minti Motorsport UK.
  • Among other Kenyans who performed well in this year’s Classic Rally were Faraaz Khan who took over after his driver Scott Armstrong fell sick and finished 15th overall in a Datsun Violet. Eric Bengi and Evans Kavisi, who were sponsored by Minti Motorsports in Datsuns, finished 17th and 24th.

After the hectic East African Safari Classic Rally drew to a dramatic close on Friday, action shifts to the next round of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) in Nakuru next month.

