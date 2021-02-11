Sohan Pue and Adnan Din power their Subaru Impreza through Stoney Athi Resort
Va-va-vroom! Finally, Kenyan rallying revs off!

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The restart of competition is especially significant as it comes in a year when Kenya is primed to celebrate the return of the Safari Rally to the World Rally Championships after a 19-year hiatus
  • Incidentally, the RVMSC was the last Club to stage a KNRC almost a year ago before Covid-19 forced cancellations of motor sports events across the nation and beyond
  • The KCB Nakuru Rally stages will be within the outskirts of this year’s WRC Safari Rally sections

Finally, after a coronavirus-ravaged 2020 season, Kenyan rallying gets off the ramp this weekend with the Rift Valley Motor and Sports Club launching the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) next weekend.

