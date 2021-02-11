Va-va-vroom! Finally, Kenyan rallying revs off!

Finally, after a coronavirus-ravaged 2020 season, Kenyan rallying gets off the ramp this weekend with the Rift Valley Motor and Sports Club launching the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) next weekend.

The restart of competition is especially significant as it comes in a year when Kenya is primed to celebrate the return of the Safari Rally to the World Rally Championships after a 19-year hiatus.

No spectators

The comeback Safari Rally will run from June 24 to 26 in Nairobi and around Naivasha.

Veteran Safari Rally driver, Frank Tundo will be the Clerk of the Course for the opening round of the 2021 KCB-sponsored KNRC series to be staged on the outskirts of Naivasha.

“We have done everything possible to make sure the event takes place as intended. The only problem will be that no spectators will be allowed in the stages due to the coronavirus. This will be strictly followed as it is the safety of us all and also following the Government’s laid down rules” said Tundo while talking to Nation Sports.

Tundo added: “A total of three stages will be repeated as part of the programme that will be centered around Soysambu and Elementaita areas. The stages will be Sosyambu (32.10 Kms), Elementaita (18.79 Kms) and Sleeping Warrior (19.80 Kms).”

The longest stage will be the Sosyambu section of 32.10 kilometres.

The total distance will be 175.80 kilometres of which competitive distance will be 141.38 kilometres.

The rally is set to start at 8am and finish at around 3.45pm on Saturday, February 20.

According to the organisers, there is no threat of the recent rains as the stages will be on all types of weather conditions.

Incidentally, the RVMSC was the last Club to stage a KNRC almost a year ago before Covid-19 forced cancellations of motor sports events across the nation and beyond.

The KCB Nyahururu Rally was the last event that was organised properly before coronavirus took over the situation.

Baldev Chagger’s Mitusbish Lancer Evo 10 during a previous round of the Kenya National Rally Championship. He is among the top contenders in the first round of the Kenya National Rally Championship in Nakuru on February 20. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

Winner of that event then, Baldev Chagger, sounded optimistic when he was asked about his feelings of returning to the competition after a long lay-off. Chagger is a multiple KNRC champion and also a former Safari Rally winner.

“I have no particular feeling as yet it still seems a little odd that we will finally have an event to compete in.

“The cars have been ready since April last year so it’s a matter of getting behind the wheel and shaking of the webs both on the machine and me. We shall hopefully test this weekend and I guess that’s when the feeling will set in,” Chager told Nation Sport.

“We will be in our loyal Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X. The last event was last in March in the KCB Nyahururu that we won before Covid-19, sadly, kicked in.

“We do look forward to the Motorsport scene opening up again and hopefully see a fair amount of entries in all disciplines under the circumstances.

“We ask all the fans and supporters of motorsport to keep safe and follow all Covid-19 protocols so we can get to some sort of normalcy in the near future.”

Gareth Dawe, who was the appointed as the initial Clerk of Course, has stepped down to navigate Tejvir Rai in the rally.

Dawe’s last competitive rally was way back in the 2019 Safari Rally.

The rest of the Senior officials in the rally will be Ali Alijabri (Event Director), Lynn Tundo (Deputy CofC), Musa Locho (Chief Scrutineer) and Guvi Bhabra as the KMSF Steward.

The KCB Nakuru Rally stages will be within the outskirts of this year’s WRC Safari Rally sections.

With the Nakuru Rally scheduled to kick off the season, it will be encouraging for the organisers of the Safari Rally, who are preparing for Kenya’s round of 2021 World Rally Championship in June.

Phineas Kimathi, the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally, said he was excited with the preparations of the KCB Nakuru Rally, paving away lots of doubts caused by the Covid-19 conditions.

“The Nakuru Rally will be using part of the Safari Rally stages which gives us lots of hope and encouragement with our World Rally Championship event in June. Nakuru Rally and Safari Rally will be held in the same county which says a lot about our preparations. We wish them luck,’’ said Kimathi.

World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi (right) takes Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed around the service park area in Naivasha during an update tour on June 5, 2020.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

The Covid-19 factor has played lots of minds creating lots of negativity and tensions while trying to plan for major events in the country.

Soysambu Service Park will host Administration and Documentation on Friday (February 19) followed further with documentation and scrutineering of rally cars.

The venue will then be the main Service Park for the event on the day of the competition.

Meanwhile, the new Seeding List will be applied in the Nakuru Rally.

The Rotation System for the starting order in the 2021 Kenya National Rally Championship season was released last year.

Each of the top-eight finishers from the previous overall championship of the Kenya National Rally Championship has to start first on road in one of the eight rounds of the series for fair play.

The rotation system is to make sure that not the same driver “opens” the stages in all rallies.

Not all drivers, however “courageous or fast” would like to start off first on road as that would mean “clearing” the route for the following cars.

Karan Patel will be seeded first in the first round of the Nakuru Rally.

According to the list, Patel should be followed by Eric Bengi, Tejveer Rai, Ian Duncan, Manvir Baryan, Carl Tundo, Onkar Rai and Baldev Chager.

Doors numbers on the doors of the rally cars of individuals are based as per the final standings in the overall Kenya National Rally Championship from the previous season.

Anyone, who did not feature in the previous championship and intends to tackle a current event, is awarded a number from 100 or 200 upwards respectively. This applies to the foreign drivers also.

The Door numbers will be as follows:

Premier Division (Top-10):

Baldev Chagger 1, Onkar Rai 2, Carl Tundo 3, Manvir Baryan 4 Ian Duncan, 5 Tejveer Rai, 6 Eric Bengi, 7 Karan Patel, 8 Jasmeet Chana, 9 Issa Amwari 10.

Division One:

Izhar Mirza 11, Amaar Haq 12, Sohanjeet Puee 14, Adil Mirza 15, Mahesh Halai 16, Paras Pandya 17, Minesh Rathod 18, John Nganga 19, Nikhil Sachania 20, Asad Khan 21, Edward Maina 22, Aakif Virani 23, McRae Kimathi 24, Steve Mwangi 25, Hussein Malik 26.

Division Two:

Jonathan Somen 27, Raaji Bharij 28, Geoff Mayes 29, James Kirimi 30, Naushad Kara 31, Evans Kavisi 32, Lovejyot Khalon 33, Daren Miranda 34, Ramesh Vishram 35, Kailesh Chauhan 36, Aslam Khan 37, Rajay Sehmi 38, Nzioka Waita 39, Ken Nteere 40, David Kioni 41.

Division Three:

Arjun Pattni 42, Ken Kamau 43, Leo Varese 44, Hardev Sira 45, Moez Malik 46, Adil Mughal 47, Amit Vaja 48, Albert Kigen 49, Kirit Rajput 50 and Akbar Khan 51