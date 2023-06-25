Finally, Frenchman Ogier uncorks champagne after brilliant win

At around 5:29pm on Sunday, the 2023 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally winner Sebastien Ogier and navigator Vincent Landias popped the champagne and, for more than a minute, splashed each other as they savoured their second victory on Kenyan soil, capping a successful outing.

Their crew members joined the party and as they celebrated a clean podium sweep led by the never-say-die Ogier.

He came, he saw and he conquered and it was a whitewash for the Toyota team.

During an official interview, the Frenchman said he won in “adversity,” surviving a series of punctures to cruise to victory with the slightest of margins ahead of last years’ winner, Kalle Rovanpera.

In a short but elaborate trophy-awarding session witnessed by President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, the winners could not hide their joy having won what has been billed as the toughest rally in the world.

President William Ruto (right) his deputy Rigathi Gachagua (second right), Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (centre), Sports CS Ababu Namwamba (second left) and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika at the finish point of the Hell's Gate Wolf Power Stage of the 2023 WRC Safari Rally on June 25, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Remarked a seasoned WRC photographer: "For sure the Kenyan edition of the event is the toughest in the globe. Honestly speaking... it is," said Bastien Baudin Austral from Cognac, France.

And the crowd did not disappoint.

They flooded the Hell’s Gate National Park in their numbers, applauding the drivers who danced their way to the finishing point, negotiating a sharp bend with expertise, leaving the adoring crowd mesmerised.

The section at the acclaimed Park was a sheer test of skills and nerves, but the rally drivers used the tricky part to entertain the fans with daredevil antics as the chopper kept tabs with the speedsters.

And when the rally came to an end, rally diehards, who included fans from the neighbouring Uganda were satisfied, walking away nodding their heads in obvious appreciation.

WRC Safari Rally fanatics from Uganda display their love towards the championship at the Kedong Ranch spectator area in Naivasha on June 23, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Despite the fanfare, rally lovers remained rooted at the parking yard as the traffic started building soon after the President and his deputy flew away from the scene, with motorists struggling to exit from the final rallying stage.

Rally lovers trekked from the grounds, with boda boda operators making a kill, ferrying stranded fans to the main road to catch transport to their various destinations.

Those who could not make it lined up along the Moi South Lake Road to catch a glimpse of the rally cars as they made their way back to the Service Park - the event’s nerve center.

In his official speech, President Ruto reassured Kenyans that his Kenya Kwanza administration will continue to support motorsports and, in particular, the Safari Rally.

“The Safari Rally is among the favourites in the WRC’s 13 rounds, watched by millions of devoted spectators globally and adored by generations,” he said.

The President described the 2023 edition of the Safari Rally as magnificent, terming it a tradition that had turned into a distinguished fixture in the global calendar.

“From the number of entries so far, it is clear that this iconic event is undergoing a phenomenal revival,” observed the Head of State.

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier (right) and his navigator Vincent Landais of Britain, celebrate after winning the 2023 WRC Safari Rally on June 25, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Thirty-four crews from 20 countries staged a fierce battle for glory in the main event, while 19 Kenyan drivers were behind the wheel, including three impressive youngsters, Jeremy Wahome, McRae Kimathi and Hamza Anwar.

He noted that the country has come of age, saying Kenya had women crews, including three ladies’ teams that qualified for full government sponsorship.

Among them was Pauline Sheghu and her co-driver Linet Ayuko, Natasha Tundo, Chantal Young and Jennifer Malik with Wangui Mungai.

He told participants that the government viewed the Safari Rally with utmost importance as a socio-economic activity that contributes significantly to the economy.

“The last two editions were a success from an economic point of view, injecting Sh55 billion in Total Tourism Internal Demand to the Kenyan economy in the period 2021/22,” he said.

Fans parade to have a view of the WRC Safari Rally at the Soy Sambu spectator area during day-three of the championship on June 24, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

According to figures by the WRC Commercial Rights Holder, the WRC Promoter, the Safari was the most watched rally in the 13 rounds fixtures on social media, TV and traditional media in the WRC's 50-year history dating back to 1973.