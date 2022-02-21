Final pep talk for suited up Team Kenya lads ahead of Rally Sweden

McRae Kimathi

McRae Kimathi poses for pictures in new WRC Junior challenge overalls unveiled at Best Western Hotel, Umea, Sweden by M-Sport Poland to executives led by Board Member Maciej Woda on February 21, 2022. McRae Kimathi and his co-driver Mwangi Kioni could not hide their joy. 

Photo credit: Peter Njenga | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The lectures were conducted by pros at the picturesque Best Western Hotel, Umea. Later, they attended photo shoots. The cars will be unveiled Tuesday.
  • “I’m not telling you to memorize these mathematics. Longitudinal force generation, rolling speed of tyre and actual speed,” Kalina told the drivers.
  • “There is no way to reduce load transfer unless you lower the centre of gravity. Body roll plays a negligible part in car control. Dampers and springs will play a crucial role in your rallying programme.”

A man ought know his ride, relax and enjoy it. It is the therapy of success at the highest level of competition proven by sports scientists.

