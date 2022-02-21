Final pep talk for suited up Team Kenya lads ahead of Rally Sweden

A man ought know his ride, relax and enjoy it. It is the therapy of success at the highest level of competition proven by sports scientists.

These were the opening and closing remarks by Craig Breen to rookies selected from different continents to compete in the 2022 Junior World Rally Championship Challenge.

The Irish motivational speaker addressed young rookies gathered at Best Western Hotel in Umea, Sweden Monday in the presence of M-Sport Poland engineers and executives.

Breen lives by this philosophy since making his first step towards the apex of the World Rally Championship (JWRC) a decade ago.

The odd rookies in the house were McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni, or “the boys from Africa”.

The two will compete in Croatia, Portugal, Greece and Estonia for maximum JWRC points scoring.

They will compete in the Safari Rally as a non-scoring event, and the Africa Championship challenge. A full calendar indeed!

The JWRC contestant will not be part of the Safari Rally this year, but the two may compete in Kenya next year, officials from M-Sport hinted.

Breen, a senior member of M-Sport Ford Puma team, has been the motivational personality for this team, taking time off to train Kimathi on the basics and intricacies of ice racing up in the mountains of Norway in a racing track at Dagala on Thursday and Friday.

“Maybe McRae should be the one who will take me out on training,” Breen, who came third in FIA WRC season opener in the new Hybrid Ford Puma, said of the Safari Rally.

“Seriously though, I am looking forward to the Safari Rally.”

Earlier on, the Kenyans parted ways with their rag tag mismatched attire and put on proper branded rally overalls, Kenya Airways and Safaricom logos prominently displayed.

It is a rare opportunity for the two companies to get immediate return on investment at the global level.

Their racing boots, gloves and jackets with blue-themed colours are from US online sportswear retailer Sparco.

The hoods and caps are branded by Pirelli. They look sharp, but there is one caveat. They will always be in official attire in all JWRC media functions or in any official outing in Europe.

Wearing a rival company’s branded outfit will spell the end of their contracts, but they are free to seek permission to add logos of more sponsors.

Breen added: “It’s very safe inside the car. It’s a good machine. But stay on the road.

Obviously you must think, things will change, they will evolve. But you need not panic.

“Whatever you need, whatever you want, I am here for you. I came through the ladders. I’m therefore here to steer you the right way. Let the wheels rebound. Feel confident.”

Head coach Tapio Laukkanen reminded them to always carry a spade to clear ice or the car will be carrying over 50kg of ice at every stop. They should also think on their feat.

Breen told the two to focus on the task ahead. “There is nowhere to hide from each other. Rallying is a constantly changing, but you have the same equipment.”

It’s a long way from Nairobi to the meeting room of Umea Best Western Hotel, a paradise in the centre of snow-covered location within the city of 150,000, a third being university students, 600km north of the capital, Stockholm.

McRae and Mwangi finally met the rest of the Junior WRC team mates for the first university standard tutorial on dynamics of auto engineering and attiquette of sports professionals.

The session was handled by M-Sport Poland’s senior engineer Jakub Kalina.

From now henceforth, the boys will return home a changed lot. Their second goal is to learn comprehensive mechanical skills because their feed back will inform product development.

The lectures were conducted by pros at the picturesque Best Western Hotel, Umea. Later, they attended photo shoots. The cars will be unveiled Tuesday.

“I’m not telling you to memorize these mathematics. Longitudinal force generation, rolling speed of tyre and actual speed,” Kalina told the drivers.