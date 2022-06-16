Fighter Neuville hopes to tame Safari Rally on second attempt

Belgium’s Thierry Neuville missed a possible WRC Safari Rally win last year after breaking a damper on the last stage of the event.

But Hyundai Motorsport deputy team principal Julien Moncet says his squad’s overall performance in the recent Rally Italia Sardegna, including victory by Ott Tänak, has bolstered confidence ahead of next week’s 2022 WRC Safari Rally Kenya.

He pins his hopes on Ott Tänak and Dani Sordo who produced a double podium for the Korean manufacturer to return its squad back into contention for the drivers’ title in Italy two weeks ago.

Very motivated

“We are looking for a strong result in Kenya, it’s what we need to catch back more points to Toyota. We were all very motivated before, but now it’s even stronger. Like I said, the start was tough, but nobody gave up, we all stayed motivated and we saw the result of this [in Italy].”

Hyundai is no stranger to the front of the field at Safari Rally Kenya.

Neuville led for all but two of the first 14 stages before suspension issues halted his i20 last year. Tänak made the podium with third, having been denied his chance of a win when his wipers failed on the final day.

He told WRC.com that they hope to bring to an end what had been a tricky 2022 season-opening events in Monte Carlo, Sweden, Croatia and Portugal before the new generation of hybrid-powered Rally1 cars won in Italy.

With a win on some of the roughest European gravel stages in the season already done, Moncet is looking forward to next week’s trip to Naivasha in a positive state of mind.

“What we did in Sardinia was a big relief for all of the team,” said Moncet. “We know it was a difficult start, we know we were a little bit late with the car, but now we are here.

“Yes, we have more to do with the car and probably, we can’t get it all done before Kenya. But in Sardinia everybody had a competitive car and we know where our car is now.

The Alzenau-based team heads to round six of this season’s WRC 39 points behind series leader Toyota.

M-Sport Ford hotshot Pierre-Louis Loubet is riding high after a string of top results - but he believes there's more to come from him and the Puma Rally1 Hybrid.

The Frenchman has starred in the first half of the FIA World Rally Championship season and also finished a career-best fourth overall in Rally Italia Sardegna - despite the Alghero event being just his third start in a Puma. A limited programme means Loubet will skip the Safari Rally.

Although disappointed not to be in Africa, he’s working towards the series’ return to Europe for some fast gravel this summer.