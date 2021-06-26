FIA boss happy with Kenya’s commitment to Safari

Jean Todt

From left: Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Jean Todt and  Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua pose for photos at Harambee House, Nairobi on June 26, 2021 after President Uhuru Kenyatta bestowed Todt with Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear in recognition of distinguished and outstanding service rendered to the nation and to the world in various capacities and responsibilities.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • President Kenyatta bestows FIA President Todt with Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear in recognition of distinguished and outstanding service rendered to the nation

The Federation Internationale De I’Automobile President Jean Todt has saluted President Uhuru Kenyatta for his commitment towards the Safari Rally while appreciating the steps the country has taken to adapt to the new regulations of modern World Rally Championship.

