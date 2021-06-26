FIA boss happy with Kenya’s commitment to Safari

The Federation Internationale De I’Automobile President Jean Todt has saluted President Uhuru Kenyatta for his commitment towards the Safari Rally while appreciating the steps the country has taken to adapt to the new regulations of modern World Rally Championship.

The Frenchman, who navigated Timo Makinen to third place in a Peugeot 504 in the 1974 Safari Rally, has been at the forefront of Safari Rally’s return to the WRC since 2015 when he visited Kenya and met President Kenyatta and promised his support provided Kenya followed the right procedures. At the time Todt visited kenya in his capacity as UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Road Safety.

International Automobile Federation President Jean Todt addresses a media conference at the WRC Safari Rally Media Centre at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute in Naivasha on June 26, 2021. He is accompanied with (from right) Kenya Wildlife Service Director General Brig. (rtd) John Waweru, KWS Training Institute Acting Director/ CEO Dr Patrick Omondi, KWS head of Communications Edwin Wanyonyi and KWS Vice-Chairperson Beatrice Seraya Maitoyo. Photo credit: Pool |

On his assessment of the work done in staging the Safari Rally in Africa for the first time in 19 years, he said: “ I’m very happy and proud of what Kenya has been able to achieve to bring back Safari Rally with modern regulations but still being able to keep the flavour of the event with a format which is close to the WRC. I am also happy to have Africa back in the WRC calendar.”

Todt, who was also in Kenya in 1986 as Peugeot Talbot team principal, said President Kenyatta played a major part in Safari Rally’s success story.

“Nothing happens by chance. We have seen strong and committed leadership from President Kenyatta and his team under the leadership of Ambassador Amina Mohamed,” Todt, who reiterated his support for Kenya on February 27, 2018 when he opened the WRC Safari Secretariat at Kasarani, said.

“There has also been a strong commitment from the Kenya Motor Sports Federation lead by President Phineas Kimathi and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has made this possible.”

KWS Director General Brigadier John Waweru (Rtd) said the Safari Rally Service Park in Naivasha has boosted the image of Kenya international with many of his rangers giving a helping hand in ensuring the safety of competitors and fans.

Todt was born on February 25, 1946 in Pierrefort, Cantal in France. He has one son, Nicolas,aged 41, and shares his life with actress, film producer, and UNDP Goodwill Ambassador Michelle Yeoh.

He is an alumnus of the Ecole des Cadres in Paris. In 1966, he began his career and participated in the WRC until 1981. That same year, alongside Guy Fréquelin, he won the world title for WRC manufacturers with a Talbot Lotus.

Todt navigated alongside 18 of the most successful drivers of the period for 12 major manufacturers. He won many international rallies between 1966 and 1981.

He was later appointed Peugeot’s Director of Racing and founded Peugeot Talbot Sport (PTS), which claimed the Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ FIA WRC titles in 1985 and 1986. PTS also took first place in the general classification in five editions of the Paris-Dakar Rally between 1987 and 1991.

In 1990, Jean Todt became Director of Sporting Activities of the PSA Peugeot Citroën Group, overseeing Peugeot’s participation in the World Sports Car Championship, which Peugeot won in 1992. It also took two consecutive victories at the 1992 and 1993 editions of 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Todt became Director of Ferrari’s Racing Division on July 1, 1993. Under his leadership, from 1993 to 2008, Scuderia Ferrari won 14 FIA Formula One World titles (eight Constructors’ and six Drivers’ titles, five of them with Michael Schumacher and one with Kimi Räikkönen), and 106 Grand Prix victories.

In 2001, he took on responsibility for all motorsport activities of the Ferrari-Maserati Group and was appointed General Manager of Ferrari in 2004. The same year, he was also appointed CEO of Ferrari. In 2008, he took up a new post as a Special Advisor to the President of Ferrari. He left Ferrari in April 2009.