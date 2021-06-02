FIA plans to develop new generation of rally drivers

McRae Kimathi is the only indigenous African driver to finish in the top eight of the ARC Equator Rally in Naivasha. 

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

  • Kimathi revealed that plans had been put in place to nurture young talent in Kenya. 
  • McRae Kimathi/Shameer Yusuf, Hamza Anwar/Riyaz Ismail and Jeremy Wahome/Victor Okundi have already been gifted with the Ford Fiesta R3 rally cars for this month’s  Safari Rally.
  • Yusuf, Kimathi, Ismail, Wahome and Ukundi are graduates of the Abdul Sidi Rally Advisor institute.

As part of its strategy to develop rallying throughout the world,  FIA has come up with a programme  to nurture a new generation of talented drivers.

