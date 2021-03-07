FIA experts give lessons on safety

WRC Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi, Iain Campbell from the WRC Promoter and International Motorsports Federation’s Joao Passos during an inspection tour of the WRC Safari Rally’s Service Park in Naivasha on March 5, 2021.

  • “Safety is your pay document, your Bible, and the Events’ Safety Plan must be read, understood and ready to be put into use,” he added.
  • The WRC Safari Rally will purchase the latest cutting extrication equipment like cutters or giant hydraulically operated pliers with jaws to complement what the government funds have bought.
  • “Good stuff but dangerous,” he said.

Advanced training of safety and medical personnel for the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally 2021 will move to practical classes next month after a week-long Zoom theoretical lessons conducted by experts from the International Motorsport Federation (FIA) and Motorsports UK in Nairobi and Britain.

