FIA condemn racist attacks on McRae Kimathi at Rally Sweden

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has condemned racist social media abuse targeted at young Kenyan rally driver McRae Kimathi ahead of the World Rally Championship’s Rally Sweden that starts Friday.

Kimathi, 27, in Sweden for his Junior World Rally Championship debut, was targeted in remarks that were subsequently deleted following concerns from the world motorsports governing body.

“In the build-up to Rally Sweden, FIA Junior WRC competitor McRae Kimathi has been subjected to racist abuse on social media,” the FIA statement issued late Wednesday evening said.

“We condemn the racist abuse and any form of discrimination towards our teams, competitors and fans and we will take all necessary steps to help ensure that any abuse is duly reported to the relevant authority.

“We are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport and abuse must be highlighted and eliminated. There is no place for it in our sport and in society,” the statement concluded.

British Formula One racing great Lewis Hamilton has been at the forefront in the battle against racism in motorsport, the seven-time world champion himself having been a victim of racial discrimination on several occasions.

Formula One’s only black driver, Hamilton continues to champion the “Black Lives Matter” movement, encouraging drivers to take the knee before races and even changing his car’s livery from silver to black to highlight the fight against racism in the sport.

Kimathi, navigated by compatriot Mwangi Kioni, are the only black drivers competing at this weekend’s Rally Sweden after having been drafted as part of the FIA’s Rally Star programme that seeks to unearth and develop talent globally among young drivers.