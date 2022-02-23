FIA condemn racist attacks on McRae Kimathi at Rally Sweden

Young Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi with his trainer John Haugland during testing in a Ford Fiesta Rally3 car ahead of Rally Sweden on February 22, 2022.

Photo credit: WRC

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kimathi, navigated by compatriot Mwangi Kioni, are the only black drivers competing at this weekend’s Rally Sweden after having been drafted as part of the FIA’s Rally Star programme that seeks to unearth and develop talent globally among young drivers.
  • The WRC Safari Rally and Kenya Motorsport federation are expected to release a statement on the attack on Kimathi.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has condemned racist social media abuse targeted at young Kenyan rally driver McRae Kimathi ahead of the World Rally Championship’s Rally Sweden that starts Friday.

