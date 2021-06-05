Ferrari's Leclerc has chance of Monaco redemption with Baku pole

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc celebrates after claiming pole position in the qualifying session for the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on June 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Maxim Shemetov | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads Hamilton by four points in the drivers' championship after winning in Monaco last time out, and is on the second row of Sunday's race with the Alpha Tauri of Pierre Gasly for company.
  • Q3 was halted with a minute remaining when Gasly's teammate, Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda, crashed at turn three.

Baku, Azerbaijan

