Fearless Manduli lit the way for Kenyan female rally drivers

Orie Rogo Manduli

Rally drivers Satwinder Sagoo (left) and Dafina Hussein (right), exchange views with a-one-time rally driver Mary Orie-Rogo Manduli, minutes before they drove off in this undated file photo.

Photo credit: File | Yusuf Wachira | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The fashion icon, politician, fiery women’s rights crusader and businesswomen died at her Riverside home in Nairobi on Wednesday aged 73
  • Manduli competed in the 1974 and 1975 Safari Rally when the event was toughest in the World Rally Championship (WRC) calendar
  • WRC Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi said that he was saddened by the death of a very friendly and motorsport associated lady

The death of Orie Rogo Manduli has robbed the rallying fraternity in Kenya of a great competitor and the first indigenous female driver to take part in the iconic Safari Rally.

