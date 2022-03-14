F1 star Hamilton to change name to honour mother

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes' British F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton speaks at Expo Dubai 2020 in the Gulf emirate on March 14, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Karim Sahib| AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Briton, who was pipped to his eighth world title in controversial circumstances at last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, was non-committal about his future, saying he was taking it "one day at a time".
  • But Hamilton, who took a two-month break from social media before reappearing in February, added: "I've come back to fight for that eighth (title), that's what I'm here for."

