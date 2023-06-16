Experienced navigator Ayuko relishing her 6th Safari Rally

Thirty-nine-year-old Linet Ayuko is eager to race in the Safari Rally which she says is one of the most entertaining rally she has participated in.

Ayuko will navigate Pauline Sheghu in a Subaru N10.

She is part of the three all-female crews entered by the Government of Kenya.

The team will race under the Talanta Hela Rally Ladies banner.

“I am excited. I am looking forward to this year’s Safari Rally which I skipped last year. My aim is to finish. I am always looking forward to a finish plus to inspire and mentor any young girl interested in the sport,” Ayuko told Nation Sport.

Forty-seven-year-old Sheghu was an active rally driver between 2007 and 2011 during which time she recorded one Safari Rally finish.

Ayuko will be attempting her sixth Safari Rally. Her first Safari Rally was with Gideon Kimani in 2011.

She is a rally enthusiast and passionate about making a difference.

She has gained experience while navigating some of Kenya’s top talents over the past 13 years.

She was the leading female competitor in the 2019 Safari Rally and Navigator of the Year during the 2021 Kenya motorsports awards.

Ayuko added: “I attended rally training sessions held by Abdul Sidi where I got my initial rallying education, did exams and was the top student. My intention is to participate in other World Rally Championship (WRC) rallies.”

Ayuko wants to encourage and motivate more ladies to join the sport. She reckons that over the past three years the number of female drivers has really gone down.

Last year there were only two female competitors in the national circuit.

Among the drivers she has navigated are Hussein Malik, Lovejyot Singh, Joost Zuurbeir, George Njoroge and Jonathan Jessel.

Others are Steve Gacheru Phyills Wambui, John Kanyali, Caroline Gatimu, Issa Amwari, Bryan Thairu and Julius Kihunyuro.

Ayuko added: “I have been part of Women In Motorsport (FIA WIM) in Kenya. I have done marshalling for various Kenya National Championships. I have done time controls in various Kenya National Rally Championships and Autocross Championships events.”

This year’s Safari Rally begins on Thursday. Meanwhile, most overseas drivers were due in last night and will be heading to Naivasha today in readiness for recce on Monday.

The WRC Safari Rally Service Park has changed from an animal kingdom populated by resident zebras and giraffes into a high end garage complete with service bays lined with multi-million cutting edge technology rally cars transported overnight from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Naivasha under heavy police presence.

The transport exercise was coordinated by rally driver Charles Hinga and Auto Movers logistics firms , starting late in the night and concluded before dawn to avoid Nairobi’s notorious traffic.