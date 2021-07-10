Excitement builds ahead of KCB Autocross 4

The opportunity to drive on gravel for the first time since last March has attracted over 25 drivers for KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship 4 at Jamhuri Park racetrack on Sunday.

The Kenya Motor Sports Club (KMSC) organised round will be the first circuit race since the lifting of the temporary ban on all sporting events due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The entry list will bring together the usual suspects including 2WD Turbo leader Azaad Manji, the 4WD Turbo speedster Lovejyot Singh and leader of 2WD Non Turbo Buggy Class Zameer Verjee.

Sunday's race will feature newcomers and top contenders - a perfect ingredient for an exhilarating 'man and machine" battle.

Bambino Class Championship leader Yuvraj Rajput leads the field away in a "Magi Bug".

The Decko Racing young driver holds a three-point advantage over Karamveer Singh Rooprai.

Jairaj Jutley is lying a distant third with 17points.

Notable absentee in Class 10 (Junior 2wd Non-Turbo) is Neel Gohil who is skipping the KMSC round due to address a personal issue.

Neel, son of retired driver Sushil Gohil, leads the junior log with 54 points followed by Brandon Ng'ang'a (44) and Amaraj Malle (15).

Young Gohil has shown impressive pace since his debut at the Waterfront Karen earlier in the year and will be gunning to get his buggy on the podium for the umpteenth time when he returns for the round 5 of the Championship.

A handful of 2WD Turbo speed merchants are set to put on a good show in the event's heat runs. They include Shaz Esmail aka Coach in an Attacker 1 Buggy as well as Zuber Manji, Prabjeet Sagoo, Gurraj Singh and Lovejoyt Singh.

Lovejyot has entered two classes; with his Subaru Impreza in 4WD Turbo and Attacker 1 in 2WDT.

"I am happy the season is restarting after the long Covid break. The final preparations are going on for both the buggy and rally car. We did a few tests over the weekend to clear the webs off," said Lovejyot.

Newcomer Azfar Malik will be entering a 2WD NT Toyota Levin. Azfar is rally driver Hussein Malik's brother.