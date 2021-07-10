Excitement builds ahead of KCB Autocross 4

Jasmeet Chana  steers his Mitsubishi Evo10 with his co-driver Ravi chana during the 2021 World Rally Championship Safari Rally. Action shifts to Jamhuri Park on July 11, 2021 for KCB Autocross 4.

  • Newcomer Azfar Malik will be entering a 2WD NT Toyota Levin. Azfar is rally driver Hussein Malik's brother.
  • The 10- leg National Autocross Championship is sponsored by KCB Bank Kenya.

The opportunity to drive on gravel for the first time since last March has attracted over 25 drivers for KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship 4 at Jamhuri Park racetrack on Sunday.

