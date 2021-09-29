Ex-Safari Rally champ Edmunds in ‘Mini Classic Rally’

Glen Edmunds

Glen Edmunds during the KCB Safari Rally in this file photo.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Edmunds, who won the 2005 and 2007 editions of the Safari Rally in a Mitsubishi Lancer, will drive a Skoda car in the Mini Classic Rally which be organised by the East African Safari Classic Rally organisers
  • Edmunds will be navigated by Jiri Kotek from the Czech Republic. Kotek is the former head of the Skoda World Rally Championship (WRC) team
  • East African Safari Classic Rally Director Joey Ghose is also expected to compete in a Datsun Violet GT car, with Imran Khan as his navigator

Former Safari Rally winner, Glen Edmunds, has enlisted for the Mini Classic Rally to be staged in November this year.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.