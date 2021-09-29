Ex-Safari Rally champ Edmunds in ‘Mini Classic Rally’

Former Safari Rally winner, Glen Edmunds, has enlisted for the Mini Classic Rally to be staged in November this year.

Edmunds, who won the 2005 and 2007 editions of the Safari Rally in a Mitsubishi Lancer, will drive a Skoda car in the Mini Classic Rally which be organised by the East African Safari Classic Rally organisers.

Edmunds will be navigated by Jiri Kotek from the Czech Republic. Kotek is the former head of the Skoda World Rally Championship (WRC) team.

Aslam Khan and Arshard Khan have also enlisted for the competition. They will drive a Porsche 911 car.

East African Safari Classic Rally Director Joey Ghose is also expected to compete in a Datsun Violet GT car, with Imran Khan as his navigator.

Former Safari Rally Azar Anwar will also compete in a BMW 353 car. He is yet to name his navigator.

So far, 34 cars have entered the competition which will be held from November 4-6. There will be a maximum of 60 cars. The event will cover a total distance of 1,000km.

Entry list

1. Azar Anwar/TBA (BMW 535),

2. R. Bharij/Gavin Lawrence (Ford Escort ML1),

3. Jonathan Savage/AN Other (Datsun 260Z),

4. K. Chouhan/T. Malik (Ford Escort RS1800),

5. Onkar Kalsi/Qahir Rahim (Datsun Violet GT),

6. Bob Sehmi/TBA (Ford Escort MK1),

7. Bhupinder Sehmi/TBA (Ford Escort MK2),

8. R. Bhabra/TBA, (Datsun Violet GT),

9. Ian Duncan/A. Nielson (Datsun 240RS),

10. Scott Armstrong/TBA (TBA),

11. Joey Ghose/Imran Khan (Datsun Violet GT),

12. R. Vishram/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Escort MK2),

13. Ben Woodhams/TBA (Ford Capri),

14. Glen Edmunds/Jiri Kotek (Skoda 130 LR/B),

15. Ian Dobson/Max Freeman (Skoda 130 LR/B)

16. Aslam Khan/Arshard Khan (Porsche 911)

17. S. Khan/Arshard Mughal (Ford Escort MK1)

18. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Datsun Violet)

19. R./Deven Bgudia (Ford Escort MK1)

20. J. Jomen/R. Heckle (Ford Esort MK2)

21. Eric Bengi/Gatimu Mindo (!Datsun 180B)

22. David Dass/Gordon Wiess (Peugeot 504),

23. R. Bhanra/H. Jutley (Datsun 240Z)

24. Balraj Matharu/TBA (C-RT)

25. Rose Field/!TBA (C-RT)

26. G. Bhabra/Deven Jadeja (Nissan Patrol)

27. Shuan Miller/Sheena Miller (Ranger Rover)

28. A. Keith/Charles Mousley (Land Rover)

29. Joost Zourbeir/Linet Ayuko (Land Rover)

30. Mike Rose/Maarten Piet (C-RT)

31. Mark Glen/Robert/Robert Caldar (C-RT)

32. John Roger/TBA (Land Rover)

33. G. ff Mayers/Suzzane zwager (Land Rover)

34. Adin Haq/TBA (TBA).