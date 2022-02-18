Equator Rally up next for charging Chager

Baldev Chager

Baldev Chager’s Porshe 911 cruises through Amboseli towards victory in the East African Safari Classic Rally on February 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • ‘Boldy’ now fourth Kenyan driver to win prestigious event
Kenya’s Baldev Chager will have hardly any time to rest as he takes a short break before launching preparations for the Africa Rally Championship Equator Rally in April.

