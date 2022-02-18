Equator Rally up next for charging Chager

Kenya’s Baldev Chager will have hardly any time to rest as he takes a short break before launching preparations for the Africa Rally Championship Equator Rally in April.

Chager was on Friday crowned the East African Safari Classic Rally champion, arriving at the Watamu finish as the undisputed leader of the week-long competition.

Rommi Bhambra and Harvey Jutley toast to their 32nd place finish at the East African Safari Classic Rally on February 18, 2022 in Watamu. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

The Equator Rally will run around Naivasha from April 1 to 3 and will be a dress-rehearsal for the WRC Safari Rally that will run from June 23 to 26.

Chager, who has won the Kenya National Rally Championship title four times in addition to a hat-trick of Safari Rally wins, won his first ever East African Safari Classic Rally on Friday.

The champion’s family joined him at Watamu yesterday for surprise celebrations after the gruelling drive.

But the experienced Chager said the switch over to the Equator Rally shouldn’t bother him much, and he’s expected to switch from the Classic Porsche 911 to his VW Polo for the African round Equator Rally.

“It (switch from Safari Classic to Equator Rally) shouldn’t be an issue… the car has been fine from the last KNRC (Kenya National Rally Championship) and the team is working on it,” he told Nation Sport, admitting that the Classic has been energy-sapping.

“We did a whole KNRC round, WRC and Equator rally combined in eight days…,” he compared.

The driver is fresh from winning the Mini Classic Rally in a Porsche 911 last year.

The Porsche 911 driver was followed by Sweden’s Patrick Sandell while the legendary Kenyan Ian Duncan, a former winner of the East African Safari Classic Rally, was third.

Sandell, who was almost a minute behind Duncan’s Rover Vitesse on Thursday, had a great final day behind the wheels to finish second in Kenya’s toughest rally.

Navigator Jiri Kotek (left) and driver Glen Edmunds (right) celebrate after arriving at Watamu. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

Chager, whose previous best record in the Marathon Raid Rally stood at third overall position, won 15 stages outright in the current event to show his dominance at the top of the competition sponsored by Victoria Commercial Band, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) and Shell Vivo Energy Kenya Limited.

Chager, who was navigated by Drew Sturrock, becomes the fourth Kenyan driver to win the prestigious event celebrating its 10 edition since.

Baldev’s father, Daljit Chager expressed excitement after hearing the son’s success in one of the major rallies across the globe.

‘’I am extremely pleased and happy. He brings lots of glory to the family. When he first won a national rally with the late Farak Yusuf, Yusuf said to me Baldev will be a great champion. His words still live in our memories decades on,’’ Daljit told Nation Sport.

Previous winners of the Classic include legends late Björn Waldegård, Duncan, Stig Blomqvist, Rob Collinge and Carl Tundo.

The first Safari Classic Rally took place in December 2003. The event had 53 entries and ran for 5,000km through Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania over 10 days of rallying. Night stops were at exotic and famous hotels and lodges.

Linda Hughes, the only female driver at the East African Safari Classic Rally, celebrates with navigator/ husband Tony Hughes after coming home in 27th position. Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

Held every two years since that first Safari Classic in 2003, the event has gone from strength to strength.

Oman-based Joey Ghose, a well-known former Kenya National Rally Championship contender and established Safari Rally driver, acquired the company through Minti Motorsport UK, whose Director, Jeet Ghose is his son.

The 10th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally covered a total distance of 3474.65km of which 1823.37km made up the competitive distance over 24 competitive stages.

Despite setting only one fastest stage time in his Porsche 911, Sandell maintained a clean run to finish in a commendable second place.