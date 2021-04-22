Equator Rally sets stage for the Safari

WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimanthi addresses the press at KWS WRC Serivice Park on April 22, 2021 ahead of Africa Rally Championships to be held over the weekend.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The current Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) series leader Baldev Chager will be at the forefront despite using his old Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 for the Equator Rally.
  • The former Safari Rally winner is, however, wary of his Kabras Sugar Racing compatriots, Tejveer and Onkar Rai, who he believes will give him a run for his money in the African Rally Championship event.

The organising team, headed by WRC Safari Rally, Phineas Kimathi, is now waiting eagerly to see how the Equator Rally runs on the stages prepared for the Kenyan round of the 2021 World Rally Championship to be staged in June.

