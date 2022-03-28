Equator Rally programme to start with inspection of rally cars

The first part of the official programme for the 2022 Equator Rally begins on Thursday with scrutineering of the rally cars.

Drivers will then be allowed to check the route of Friday before the main event starts on Saturday in Naivasha.

Twenty-three cars have so far entered the next round of the African Rally Championship (ARC) series to be held at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute in Naivasha.

The Equator Rally will be the second round of the 2022 ARC series after the February 21 to 23 Bandama Rally held in Cote d’Ivoire and won by Zambia’s Leroy Gomes.

The Equator Rally will also be the third round of the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship, (KNRC).

Karan Patel and Tausheef Khan lead the KNRC standings, having won the opening two rounds of the series. Equator Rally is a dress rehearsal for the 2022 World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

The Ntulele Conservancy will host the shakedown as part of the opening ceremony of the ARC event on Friday.

World Rally Championship CEO Phineas Kimathi has said this year’s edition of Equator Rally will be profoundly different.

“The 2022 Equator Rally promises to be a magnificent show of torque. The rallying event which has attracted positive reviews, has attracted a large number of entries,” said Kimathi.

The main event will take place on Saturday and will feature three competitive stages that will be repeated three times. The stages are Soysambu (29.32 kilometres), Elementaita (15.08 km), and Sleeping Warrior (23.05 km). The total competitive distance will be 1,342.90 km.

The second day of action will feature two more stages. On the second day, the final stages will take crews through Lodaiga (19.17 km) and Kedong (31.25 km).

In the end, the crews shall have done eight stages with a total distance of 586.81km out of which183.82km will be competitive. The foreign drivers expected to compete in the Equator Rally include Gomes from Zambia and Giancarlo Devine from Rwanda.

Karan Patel, who has been in excellent form this season, having won the two opening rounds of the series, will be among the local drivers competing in the rally.

McRae Kimathi who made history this year by becoming the first Kenyan driver to finish the Swedish Rally, is also among the local entrants. He will drive a Ford Fiesta car, navigated by Mwangi Kioni.

Riyaz Ismail, fresh from winning the Morogoro Rally in Tanzania, will partner Rio Smith at the wheels of a Ford Fiesta car. Smith is the son of the former African Rally Champion, Don Smith.

The only female driver competing in the rally will be Maxine Wahome, who has yet to identify her navigator. She will drive a Subaru Impreza car.

The entry list also includes the only physically handicapped driver in motor sports, Nikhil Sachania.