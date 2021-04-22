Equator Rally dress rehearsal for June’s WRC Safari Rally

Kabras rally team racing cars arrive at the KWS WRC Service Park in Naivasha on April 22, 2021 during scrutineering, free practice and installation of tracking devices ahead of the African Rally Championships to be held from April 22-25.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Apart from nostalgia for Group B lovers, it will be interesting to see how the technology of 35 years ago will fair against modern rally cars.
  • The Equator Rally is a dry run for the WRC Safari, returning to the world circuit after 19 years, June 24-27.

Never before has a continental sporting event generated so much international media attention as this weekend’s ARC Equator Rally that brings together 37 drivers fielding the latest, second-tier competition machines.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Battered GSU, KPA seek solace in classification matches in Tunis

  2. James Mwamba: Our conduct amidst the pandemic is making life unbearable

  3. Short-handed Real Madrid held by Betis with Chelsea test to come

  4. Werner tightens Chelsea's grip on top four, Liverpool held by Newcastle

  5. Rivals chasing after leader ‘Flash’ Tundo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.