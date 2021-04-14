Equator Rally bags 31 entries
What you need to know:
- The Equator Rally, which will be closed to the public, has attracted 31 entries, including 10 foreign crews, seven from Uganda, one of each from Zambia, United Kingdom and Rwanda, respectively
- Out of the total number of entries, seven are R5 cars that have been enlisted for the 2021 FIA ARC Equator Rally
Next week’s Equator Rally, the first round of the 2021 African Rally Championships, will act as a dry run for June’s WRC Safari Rally.
The Equator Rally, which will be closed to the public, has attracted 31 entries, including 10 foreign crews, seven from Uganda, one of each from Zambia, United Kingdom and Rwanda, respectively.
Out of the total number of entries, seven are R5 cars that have been enlisted for the 2021 FIA ARC Equator Rally.
The 2021 Equator Rally Entry List (with car door numbers in brackets):
1. (7) Eric Bengi/Peter Mutuma (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-NR4), 2. (6) Tejveer Rai/Gareth Dawe (Volkswagen Polo RC2-R5), 3. (5) Ian Duncan/Tej Sehmi (Nissan 240RS NAT-Classic), 4. ( 3) Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-R4), 5.(2) Onkar Rai/Drew Sturrock (Volkswagen Polo RC2-R5), 6. (1) Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-R4), 7. (8) Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta RC2-R5), 8. ( 9) Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2), 9. (10) Issa Amwari/Job Njiru (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-R4), 10. (201) Amaanraj Rai/Oslaj Viljem (Ford Fiesta RC2-R5), 11. ( 202) Giancarlo Davite/Sylvia Vindevogel (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-NR4), 12. (203) Pratul Ghose/Imran Khan (Volkswagen Polo RC2-R5), 13. (200) Rajiv Ruparelia/Enoch Olinga (Volkswagen Polo/Proto NAT-SPV), 14. Yasser Nasser/Ali Katumba/ (Subaru Impreza RC2-NR4), 15. (208) Duncan Mubiru/Musa Nsubuga (Subaru Impreza RC2-NR4), 16. (206) Kepher Walubi/Muhamadi Asuman (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-NR4), 17. (19 ) John Ng’ang’a/Edward Ndukui (Subaru Impreza NAT-S), 18. ( 20) Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel ( Mitsubishi Evolution 10), 19. (23 ) Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia RC2-R5), 20. (55) Piero Canobbio/TBA (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-R4), 21. (207) Hassan Alwi/James Mwangi (Subaru Impreza RC2-NR4), 22. (24) Mcrae Kimathi/Shameer Yusuf (Subaru Impreza RC2-NR4), 23. (25) Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza RC2-NR4), 24. (210) Guy Botterill/Simon Vacy-Lyle (Toyota Etios RC2-R5), 25. (209) Christakis Fitidis/Eric Nzamwita (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-NR4), 26. (26) Hussein Malik/Linet Ayuko (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-N4), 27. (32) Evans Kavisi/Absolom Aswani (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-NR4),
28. (205) Ronald Sebuguzi/Anthony Mugambwa (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-NR4), 29. ( 27 ) Jonathan Somen/Richard Hechle (Ford Escort MK2 NAT-Classic), 30. (36) Kailesh Chauhan/Tariq Malik (Ford Escort RS NAT-Classic), 31. (22) Edward Maina/John Ngugi (Subaru Impreza NAT-S)