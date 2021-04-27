Equator crossed, now on to WRC Safari Rally

Carl Tundo navigated by Tim Jessop goes through SS9 Kedng Ranch during the Equator African Rally Championship on April 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

  • Waxing lyrical she continued: “We have tested our co-ordination and it is completely flawless. We have tested our routes and they are challenging and exciting. With the success of the event, we have confirmed our preparedness and we are now ready to host the iconic event.”
  • The awarding ceremony that lasted less than 30 minutes was a culmination of faultless work.
  • It reached a crescendo as Tundo raced to the adoring fans and splashed them with champagne. It was time to savour success.

It was pomp and colour at the end of the two-day Equator Safari Rally and when the race winner Carl “Flash” Tundo popped up the champagne, he capped a well-organised rallying event.

