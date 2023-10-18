East African Safari Classic Rally: Dates, route, rules and what to expect

The 11th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally will be held between December 9-18 this year.

The organisers of the world-famous event will bring back old memories of the days when the

the original East African Safari Rally attracted more than 80 entries.

This year’s event has attracted 65 entries from across the world.

Related 65 drivers enter East African Classic Rally Motorsport

Drivers from Unites States of America, United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Czech, Poland, South Africa, Russia, Greece, Japan, Ireland and Germany will participate in the 2023 East African Safari Classic Rally.

The total length of the 2023 route is approximately over 4,000km, to be run over a duration of 9 days.

The total competitive stages are approximately 2,100km, while transport sections are approximately 1,900km.

The rally will start and end in Mombasa whilst also revisiting Tanzania after a one-year absence from the Classic route.

Porsches, Opel Manta 400, Ascona 400, a large number of Datsun Violet’s have joined the 240Z’s, the ever-popular Ford Escorts, a few Toyota Levins, a Trabant and a Mercedes 500SLC for the rally.

The costs are the same as a season of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) including the African Rally Championship series. KNRC and ARC series cost the same as doing the Classic Safari.

The EASCR has changed a lot since the ownership changed hands in 2020.

The Classic Safari is a nine-day, plus a couple of preparation days, inclusive event where winning is very important but not at any cost.

Fun, experience and journey are the ultimate objective.

The Classic is a relatively relaxed event, however with the same levels of competition as any WRC/NRC event which is exactly how it was in the good old days.

The EASCR was introduced in conjunction with the Kenya Motor Sports Federation formula, a new two-year championship that will run within the KNRC Classic Rally Class.

The highlights of the Classic Rally are: Two categories or verticals will be run: (a) Classic Cars as per EASCR technical regulations. (b) Standard Production Class with a new set of technical regulations; this is to encourage lower budget and new entrants.

Each class winner gets a substantial contribution towards the next main Classic Rally to be held in late 2025.

Rules for the Classic Rally are slightly less strict than those applied in the Kenya National Rally Championship series.

Any crew missing a Time Control faces a penalty of 30 minutes. In KNRC, the crew is disqualified.

In the Classic Event, the crew is allowed to rejoin the event later. A crew failing to finish a stage faces a penalty of ideal time as per Itinerary plus 75 per cent of the ideal time which will be the maximum penalty for any competitor.

Each of the crew is allowed two hours Service Time at the end of the day’s contest.

Failing to accomplish the mechanical repairs within that period will cost a further thirty minutes penalty. Resuming with the competition after the 30-minute expiry period, will cost a further two hours in penalty. In the KNRC, a crew is allowed 20 minutes further 30 minutes of lateness before it is time barred.

While fireproof overhauls are compulsory in the KNRC series, Classic does apply that rule as long as the drivers sign the indemnity forms before the start of the rally.