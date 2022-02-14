East African Classic Rally resumes after rest day

The 10th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally resumes Tuesday morning after several incidents which did not go well with the fans and competitors.

While Sunday was a planned rest halt for the teams and drivers at the Amboseli National Park, the organisers had to cancel two of the stages on Sunday for safety reasons.

Raju Chagger, the Clerk of the Course, had to release a statement explaining the reasons behind the cancellations of the two important stages of the rally after 11 cars had already passed through the section.

“We take every precaution of the safety of our competitors, crews, spectators and the public. Today we saw an unprecedented level of activity on the roads of stages 11 and 12 that presented an unacceptable potential to safety’” stated Chagger in a statement.

The Amboseli National Park will host the three stages of the rally that will end in Watamu on February 18.

Unfortunately, Baldev Chager, who had a comfortable lead on Day Three, has now been overtaken by a similar Porsche 911 of Patrick Sandwell of Sweden.

The 47-year-old in his trademark Porsche 911 endured the rough terrain to beat a strong field of 42 competitors on Day Three before major disaster fell on the organisers on Day Four

The Kenyan born driver attributed his win to local knowledge of some of the routes which he is quite familiar with, working to his advantage.

“We’ve been consistent and not far off top three, I think we’ve found reasonable balance and are ready to enjoy the race”, said Chager before he was beaten to second place.

‘’The plan has been to be up there and not take too much risk and keep going fast when its good to go fast, and not doing any crazy thing when its rough. So far so good, we are happy right now. Unfortunately today I drove stage 11 full and stage 12 half before we got the alarm that it was cancelled, but I know they had a good reason why they cancelled’’ stated Sandwell.

Ian Duncan, the past winner of the world-famous marathon Raid Raid Rally, is now lying third driving a Rover Vitesse.



There are still 39 cars surviving in the event though some re-joined after retiring half way from the competition. Though they are allowed to compete to the end of the competition, they will not be classified as official finishers as per the rules.

Eric Bengi, the Datsun 180B driver supported by the Minti Motorsports UK, said he was happy with the decision made by the Clerk of the Course.

‘’We had hoped at least we would try that endurance stage but it's what it was. Unfortunately, there was a lot of traffic on the stage and apparently it was the water fetching day today for the community around that area. It was a difficult day to conduct a rally there. I think it was the right decision that was made. It was impossible to control those crowds. As for the first stage we took part in today it was very tricky,’’ said Bengi.

Evans Kavisi, another product of the Minti MotorSports UK, said he was happy so far with his performance, though disappointed not to able to do stages 11 and 12 at the wheels of the Datsun Violet GT.

’For us we enjoyed the day very much, getting into the groove of knowing and matching with the car. The first stage was brilliant but disappointed that we didn’t do the last two stages but in a way we are happy that tomorrow is a rest day,’’ said Kavisi.

The 10th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally is sponsored by Victoria Commercial Bank, Aquamist, Vivo Energy and East African Breweries Limited.

Day Five action will see cars visit three more stages accumulating a total of 367km of which 211km will be on the competitive stages.