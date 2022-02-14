East African Classic Rally resumes after rest day

Antonio Pinto

The Renault of Antonio Pinto seen driving towards Amboseli National Park on February 14, 2022.


Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Day Five action will see cars visit three more stages accumulating a total of 367km  of which 211km will be on the competitive stages.
  • Cars will visit the following stages- Meshinani Gate/Elenkay (53.20kms), Emukutan/Imbirikani (70.87kms), and Ishineti/Amboseli Park (87.40kms).

The 10th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally resumes Tuesday morning after several incidents which did not go well with the fans and competitors.

