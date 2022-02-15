East African Classic Rally: Chagger reclaims lead, Sandell struggles

The leader board has changed once again with Baldev Chager reclaiming the top spot after setting faster times in Tuesday’s action of the East African Safari Classic Rally.

Early leader Patrick Sandell of Sweden suffered a damaged suspension and one of the wheels coming off in his Porsche 911 in Tuesday's first competitive stage. The incident dropped him to third overall.

Past winner Ian Duncan climbed to the second overall place driving his Rover Vitesse with Anthony Nielson.

Three more days of the competition remain as the 10th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally gets back into action after a day’s rest at the Amboseli National Park.

The event, scheduled to cover nearly five thousand kilometres over eight days of stiff competition across the 12 counties, is reputed to be one of the toughest Marathon Raid Rallies in the World.

Day Six will cover a total distance of 367kms of which 211 kms will be competitive distance.

Three more stages will be done bringing the total to 15 out of the original 24 Competitive Stages.

Wednesday’s stages will pass through Meshinani/Elenkay (52.20kms), Emukutan/Imbirikani (70.87kms) and Isineti/Amboseli Park (87!40kms).

The latest edition of the Classic event received major sponsorship support from Shell Energy Kenya.

Through its flagship brand, Shell V-Power Unleaded, Vivo Energy Kenya is proud to be the fuel sponsor for this year's edition of the East Africa Classic Rally.

Mark Senteu, the Marketing Manager for Shell for Vivo Energy Kenya, said he is happy to be reunited with the major rally.

‘’Shell is no stranger to the rallying community of Kenya. We have worked with both rally drivers and rally organisers, and relish the rich heritage of the sport,’’ Senteu told Nation Sport.

‘’This edition of the Classic Rally is special: the drivers, vehicles, and the route are nostalgic. A big congratulations to the organisers for pulling off the event during a pandemic and setting an incredible standard around health. We expect a thrilling but gruelling rally: ardent rally fans will have a blast all the way to Watamu.’’

Apart from sponsoring the main event, Shell is also supporting Raaji Bharij in a Ford Escort.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its beer brand, White Cap Lager, is the official Responsible Drink partner for the 2022 East African Safari Classic Rally.