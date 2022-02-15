East African Classic Rally: Chagger reclaims lead, Sandell struggles

Ken Block

Ken Block and Alex Gelsomino in their Porsche 911 on February 15, 2022.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Apart from sponsoring the main event, Shell is also supporting Raaji Bharij in a Ford Escort.
  • Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its beer brand, White Cap Lager, is the official Responsible Drink partner for the 2022 East African Safari Classic Rally.

The leader board has changed once again with Baldev Chager reclaiming the top spot after setting faster times in Tuesday’s action of the East African Safari Classic Rally.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.