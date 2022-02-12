East African Classic Rally: Chager retains lead after tough day out for crews

Baldev Chager navigated by Drew Sturrock racing on a Porsche 911

Baldev Chager navigated by Drew Sturrock racing on a Porsche 911 compete on Day 3 of the 10th edition of East African Classic Safari Rally in Nanyuki, Laikipia County on February 12, 2022.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Chager, navigated by Drew Sturrock of Britain in a Porsche 911, was still leading the rally at Moguni, the first stage of the rally ran in reverse from day two action
  • Patrik Sandell, in another Porsche, is posing a major threat despite being one minute 26 seconds behind Chager after winning the opening stage
  • Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop failed to start day three despite mechanics working overnight to rebuild the old engine block


The East African Classic Safari Rally is unpredictable.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.