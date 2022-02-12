East African Classic Rally: Chager retains lead after tough day out for crews

The East African Classic Safari Rally is unpredictable.

However, a familiar pattern is emerging, with Kenyans Baldev Chager, Ian Duncan, Piers Daykin Raaji Bharj and Lee Rose putting up a spirited fight to remain in the top 10 places among foreign crews.

Chager, navigated by Drew Sturrock of Britain in a Porsche 911, was still leading the rally at Moguni, the first stage of the rally ran in reverse from day two action.

Patrik Sandell, in another Porsche, is posing a major threat despite being one minute 26 seconds behind Chager after winning the opening stage.

Maestro Ian Duncan, a previous winner of this 5,000 kilometres marathon, who is pacing himself well to position for the final blow out is in third position despite being over five minutes behind Chager.

Duncan, in a Rover Vatesse and navigated by Anthony Nielsen, knows the roads well and is always cool under any pressure. Duncan is followed by Piers Daykin in a Datsun 240Z, with Austrian Kris Rosenberger in a Porsche lying fifth.

Ian Duncan navigated by Anthony Neilsen racing on a Rover Vitesse compete on Day 3 of the 10th edition of East African Classic Safari Rally in Nanyuki, Laikipia County on February 12, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

American stuntman Ken Block, who has easily outpaced the opposition whenever his Porsche is running trouble free, was in position six. Despite winning the last stage 6 Il Polei on Friday, Block suffered mechanical problems to drop to 25th at Mogun stage.

Moguni is a mixture of rough and very straight, smooth fast patches, a true definition of the Classic, now in its 10th edition.

Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop failed to start day three despite mechanics working overnight to rebuild the old engine block. They had expected to rejoin the rally on Saturday and work their way up. Unlike in the past, any competitor who retires on a particular day is allowed to rejoin the rally the following day in the spirit of fairness.

On Sunday, drivers will drive 667km non-stop of which 252km will be competitive distance. This is the longest day of the nine-day in the Classic, a real test of any motorsport event. The cars will retrace the old Safari Rally routes, starting with Ishiara-Kamuwongo 78km test, a brand new route with blinds brows, sweeping corners through sandy surfaces.

A chopper surveys the route on Day 3 of the 10th edition of East African Classic Safari Rally in Nanyuki, Laikipia County on February 12, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

This will be followed by Mwingi to Zombe, 78km, full of smooth sections but many wash-away traps.

Another 100km Kyululu Market-Ithimba awaits the tired crew.

They head towards the coast by tackling the 120km Tsavo-Maneaters section after service. This is a brand new route, so nobody will have any advantage.